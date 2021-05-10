AAA Kansas forecasts gas price climb due to Colonial Pipeline shutdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.

Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced they were the victim of a cybersecurity attack.

“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the east coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesperson. “These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week.”

Colonial is in the process of restarting portions of its network. It said Sunday that its main pipeline remained offline, but that some smaller lines were operational. The company has not said when it would completely restart the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the average Kansas gas price is 19 cents below the national average, ranking the Sunflower State as the 13th lowest gas price in the nation.

Kansas’ average gas price rose 5 cents in the past week and today’s state average price is 9 cents higher than a month ago and $1.27 higher than one year ago, when COVID shutdowns were at their peak and gasoline demand was extremely low.