AAA predicts drop in Kansans traveling for Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Significantly fewer Kansans plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a new report from AAA because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Given the recent surge in COVID-19 and the strong urging of public health officials for everyone to stay home for the holiday, the Thanksgiving travel landscape continues to change,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas. “With that in mind, AAA conducted a new poll asking Kansas residents who have decided against traveling for the holiday whether COVID-19, specifically, was the reason – and more almost half – or 47% – said yes.”

Of those who do still plan to travel, most will be driving to their holiday destinations so motorists should expect they’ll have company on the roads.

AAA reminds those hitting the road to plan their route ahead. To minimize the number of stops along the way, pack meals, extra snacks, and drinks in addition to an emergency roadside kit – including extra masks and wipes.

For Americans who make the personal decision to travel for the holiday, it is important to know the risks involved and ways to keep yourself and others safe. In addition to CDC guidance, travelers should also be aware of local and state travel restrictions, including testing requirements and quarantine orders in the states you are traveling to, through, and also upon your return.

An interactive map with the latest COVID-19 related restrictions for all states can be found at TripTik.AAA.com.