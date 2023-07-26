WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The extreme heat has led to more motorists experiencing issues with their vehicles.

Most of the concerns are directly related to car maintenance.

Air conditioning units not functioning properly and battery issues were things seen by AAA. They say that performing checks on your car’s equipment can help to avoid the need for roadside assistance.

“Make sure that you check hoses and belts. We see a lot of failures with those as well your radiator, hoses, your belts that control your engine and run AC and alternator,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas.

Local shops in the area are telling us that you can get service within a day. However, they advise that if you are going on a trip, it is smart to plan ahead.