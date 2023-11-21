WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The day before Thanksgiving has come to be known as Blackout Wednesday and Drinksgiving because of how many people drink alcohol and binge drink.

AAA says the alcohol keeps flowing throughout the five-day holiday weekend, increasing the risk of drunk driving crashes. Drug use can also impair drivers.

“With more than 49 million Americans projected to be on the roadways during the long holiday weekend, those choosing to drive impaired are not only endangering themselves, but millions of others as well,” Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas, said in a news release.

In Kansas, 27 people have died in Thanksgiving weekend crashes over a five-year period—five of the deaths involved drunk drivers.

Nationwide, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 190 people died in drunk driving crashes in the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period.

The NHTSA has a campaign telling drivers, “If you raise a glass, plan a sober ride and relax.”

“It’s never OK to get behind the wheel of a vehicle when you are buzzed, drunk or otherwise impaired,” Steward said. “The risk of injury or death for yourself, passengers and others on the roadway is not worth it, especially when there are options for you to get home safely.”

AAA has this advice for drivers:

Remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving. Don’t risk it.

Never let friends or family drive if they are impaired.

Always buckle up. It offers your best chance of survival in a crash.

If you suspect that another motorist is impaired, contact law enforcement.

Designate a safe and sober driver or download a ride-share app before the celebrating begins.

If you don’t have a designated driver, plan to call a cab or a ride-share service or use public transportation.

If you’re hosting a holiday party, offer festive non-alcoholic drink options for your guests and those serving as designated drivers.

Get sober before getting behind the wheel. Only TIME works―not coffee nor cold showers. It takes about 1 hour to burn off an average drink. Five ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer or 1½ ounces of liquor all contain about the same amount of alcohol.

“With so many options making it easy to avoid driving after drinking, it doesn’t make sense to take that chance,” Steward said. “Choose a designated driver or call a ride-share service and get home safely.”