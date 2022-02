WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), an abandoned building in southeast Wichita, near the intersection of East Pawnee Street and Oliver, has caught on fire.

A tweet from the WFD states fire is visible from a boarded-up commercial building in the 2600 block of South Oliver.

The WFD states it is now a defensive fire, meaning they are fighting the fire from the outside.

(Courtesy: Zandra Santillan-Lipp)

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.