WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department was called to a fire around 7 a.m. Friday. It happened in the 6000 block of N. Armstrong, near 61st Street North and Seneca.

Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The firefighters quickly put the blaze out.

The home was abandoned at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.