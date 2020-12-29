Abilene man hospitalized after police chase, crash in Ellis County

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said an Abilene man was injured in a crash following a police pursuit near Ellis.

The KHP reports the Ellis Police Department was following a 1998 Ford Taurus driven by 29-year-old Kyle L. Williams on Old Highway 40. The car left the road and struck a tree. The car rolled.

Williams was taken by EMS to Hays Medical Center. The KHP reports he was not wearing a seatbelt. Authorities have not released details on the chase.