Abilene man hospitalized after police chase, crash in Ellis County

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said an Abilene man was injured in a crash following a police pursuit near Ellis.
The KHP reports the Ellis Police Department was following a 1998 Ford Taurus driven by 29-year-old Kyle L. Williams on Old Highway 40. The car left the road and struck a tree. The car rolled.
Williams was taken by EMS to Hays Medical Center. The KHP reports he was not wearing a seatbelt. Authorities have not released details on the chase.
