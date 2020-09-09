Abilene student struck and killed by vehicle while boarding school bus

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – A first-grade student at St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Abilene died after being hit by a vehicle on her way to school on Wednesday morning.

It happened on 2200 Avenue west of Jeep Road. Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman said the bus was on 2200 Avenue and had its flashing red lights on. A teenage driver struck the girl while she was crossing 2200 Avenue to board the bus.

She was transported to Memorial Hospital in Abilene where she died.

“We will do our best to provide support and will continue to work through this most difficult situation together,” said Geoff Andrews, superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Salina. in a statement. “Please keep this child’s family in your prayers.”

The school has activated its crisis plan, and a team of counselors are available.

The accident is still under investigation.

