WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds gathered in downtown Wichita Monday to voice their opinion over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

It was one of several demonstrations since the decision by the court on Friday.

On Aug. 2, Kansans will head to the polls to decide the Value Them Both amendment that would change the Kansas Constitution.

Kansas is the first state to have an election on a constitutional question immediately following the decision to overturn Roe.

All Kansas voters may cast a ballot on the issue in that primary, regardless of whether they’re affiliated with a party.