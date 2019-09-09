Road reopens after accident involving hazardous chemicals tank

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency personnel responded to a possible hazardous materials call in Andale Monday afternoon.

It happened on 247th West in front of Fisher Lumber.

Officials tell KSN a farmer was pulling an anhydrous ammonia tank when it flipped over and broke a valve.

Some of the dangerous chemical escaped.

No one was injured and no evacuations were necessary.

Authorities closed 247th West from 53rd North to the railroad tracks while they assessed the situation.

Because of the wind conditions, the vapors dissipated quickly.

Officials say the area is safe and they have reopened the road.

