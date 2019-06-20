Caught on camera: Multiple car collision on eastbound Kellogg

Video Courtesy: Vernon Jones

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dash camera video shows the exact moments of a mutli-car collision.

It happened in the eastbound lanes on Kellogg and Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon.

The video shows a car that did not slow down and rear-ended another car. It caused a chain reaction crash sending one car flying into a truck.

One person was seriously hurt. Three others had minor injuries.

Police temporarily blocked off all eastbound lanes on Kellogg until they could get the scene cleaned up.

Eastbound Kellogg has since reopened.