Accidental shooting claims man’s life in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office announced that 72-yea- old Raymond Nieman of Hays died Friday from an accidental shooting.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s office, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a call reporting a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of 200th Avenue, with a person who didn’t appear to be breathing, lying next to the vehicle.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office stated their office, along with 23rd Judicial District Coroner Lyle Noordhoek, have determined the death as accidental as all evidence indicates Nieman was securing his shotgun in the back of the vehicle when it accidentally discharged.

