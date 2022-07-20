WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An accidental shooting in east Wichita Wednesday evening left a 2-year-old injured.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), it happened in the 1600 block of S Longford.

Around 6 p.m., Wichita police said they were dispatched to a walk-in shooting at a local hospital. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old woman and a 2-year-old who had a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The boy’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that the 2-year-old had access to a gun and accidentally shot it off, hitting himself in the leg.

An investigation is ongoing.