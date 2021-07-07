ACLU seeks training in Kansas district over ‘lesbian’ remark

Izzy Dieker

AMERICUS, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights group is threatening to sue a Kansas school district if it doesn’t train employees about LGBTQ rights in response to an eighth-grade student being suspended from riding a school bus after saying, “I’m a lesbian.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas sent a letter Tuesday to the 350-student North Lyon County school district about 60 miles southwest of Topeka.

The ACLU is representing student Izzy Dieker. She was suspended from her bus for two days in January but the ACLU’s legal director says the girl didn’t ride again for two weeks because she felt humiliated.

The district superintendent didn’t immediately comment.

