ACT OF KINDNESS: More than 400 medical bills paid

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) –It was an act of kindness felt by hundreds. A pair of Anonymous donors have paid off thousands of dollars worth of medical bills in Pratt.

For more than 400 medical patients at Pratt Medical Center good news came in the mail.

Britt Oller is mail carrier in Pratt. She says she noticed something different in the mail she was delivering on Tuesday.

“I just kept seeing this red thing on the top of the letter saying this is not a bill open immediately for records and I just thought man I hope these people read this,” said Oller.

To her surprise, when she got home, the same letter had been delivered to her house.

“I searched further the letter it said you have been chosen by an anonymous donor and we have paid off your hospital bills,” said Oller.

250 dollars of her medical bills were paid off and she wasn’t alone. Pratt Regional Medical Ceter siad they were able to pay off 430 families thanks to 2 donors.

“The majority came from one donor but both of the gifts together were 95,000 dollars to help people in need here at Pratt Regional Medical Center,” said Luke Kumberg, the director of patient financial services.

In all 95,000 dollars went to cover patients bills of 300 dollars or less.

“Especially right now during the pandemic, I have kids in school anytime they come in possible contact my husband and I have to take non-paid leave so that goes a long way,” said Oller.

“Charity starts from the heart and this donor must have an enormously large heart,” said Kumberg.

Finance officials at Pratt Regional Medical Center said they hope this act of kindness goes a long way.