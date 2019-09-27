Acting warden arrested but not for breaking the law

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An acting warden from the Norton Correctional Facility was arrested Thursday but not for what you might expect.

According to police, Hazel Peterson was arrested and transported to the local Love’s Travel Stop.

In an effort to support a local fundraiser acting Warden Hazel Peterson needed to post bail in order to be released from custody.

Peterson was found guilty of being a hero and ordered to post bond.

Employees of the Norton Correctional Facility came to her aid and were able to raise $302, all of which is going to be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

More local individuals will be “arrested” and bailed out for charity to support the cause. Love’s will also be hosting a free donation cookout this Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. for those wanting to show their support.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories