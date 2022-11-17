WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – St. Mark Cathedral Church hosted Adams Elementary’s fifth grade Ladies and Gentlemen’s Club for their annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Wednesday.

The students dressed in their best were schooled on mealtime etiquette.

“Not everyone is able to enjoy Thanksgiving or even have family members to go and visit or sit with or anything. So this is a time to show them we are thankful for the family that we have. The things that we have, the food that we are receiving, and just to give thanks and enjoy ourselves,” said Shawntele Hutton, Adams Elementary paraeducator.

Adams Elementary has been holding the event since 2008.