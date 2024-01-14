ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Additional tankers were called to a house fire east of Rose Hill Friday afternoon.

According to Butler County Fire District #3, they responded at 12:08 p.m. to the report of a fire in the 13,300 block of SW 186th Terrace in rural Richland Township.

Upon arrival, crews were met with smoke coming from the eaves on all sides of the house, as well as fire coming through the roof and chimney area.

“Crews made an aggressive, offensive attack, but it was found that the fire had already extended to the attic space and the 1st-floor truss space, compromising the integrity of the 1st floor and roof,” said the BCFD#3. “An evacuation of the structure was ordered, and crews switched to defensive operations.”

Due to below-freezing temperatures at the time of the fire and the closest water supply being 5 miles away, a second alarm was ordered, which brought in additional manpower and tankers.

The fire was then extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The BCFD#3 did not state the cause of the fire.