Adjustments were a priority to safely celebrate the Super Bowl for many people and businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Big game parties did happen, but they were scaled back this year so some fans opted to stay in while others did venture out to try and safely celebrate.

“We had to do a couple of things different this year,” said Jeff Knott, Chicken N Pickle assistant general manager.

It was not the way some businesses envisioned hosting a big game party but after 2020 is was something they prepared for.

“We just have our tables six feet apart and you can only have a certain amount of people per table,” said Rachel Williams, Walt’s bartender.

It was a similar scene at John Taylor’s house where every year he hosts a party for recovering addicts.

“There are a lot of new people here tonight and what they need to see is you can have a good time without drinking and drugging,” Taylor explained.

Fewer gathered this year at his house but they say gathering as a team to watch their favorite team is still important to make it as safe as possible.

“We are there to support each other and when everyone else is hiding out we are finding a way to get together,” Taylor said.

At Walt’s, things were not as busy as they were expecting but with the new looser restrictions the night they could still make money later in the evening.

“We are probably going to get people from other places coming over here to partake in the party,” Williams said.

At Chicken N Pickle, they prepared for the largest crowd it could legally hold giving fans things to celebrate about

“Whenever my cousins come and we can all hang out,” said one young fan.

Even though the night was not what fans were hoping for, they were cheering on the chance to get together for a little bit longer.

“I think people are ready to get back and get outside and have fun and not have to worry about it,” said Knott.

Businesses say the big game crowd was a financial boost after getting less business in 2020 and enduring February which is sometimes considered as a slower month.