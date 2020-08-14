‘Adopt-A-Teacher’: Local teachers get helping hand in preparing for upcoming school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local teachers are getting a helping hand in preparing for the upcoming school year.

“The teachers are absolutely excited to be adopted you know we love gifts as teachers they are overwhelmed and overjoyed with the outpour that they’ve received,” said Goddard Academy Teacher, Chrissy Brandon. “We just need more people from the community to adopt every single teacher.”

A Facebook group called “Wichita Area Adopt-a-teacher Campaign” is giving teachers the chance to post a list of school supplies they need so they can be adopted. Teachers said this is even more important now because they are needing to buy different types of school supplies.

“Things are just different right now we’re looking for more like organizational tools, different types of supplies than we would normally require, we want things that are going to keep students safe and that requires more cleaning and organization than what we are used to having done in the past,” said Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School Teacher, Kelli Boyle.

Teachers said this school year is going to be different than previous years when students were able to share supplies, now they are working to come up with creative ways to keep supplies separate and have a surplus of cleaning supplies.

“The kids can’t just go to a bucket now and grab it out, and so the items are out there that we need it’s just that we take it out of our pocket and supply that for a lot of our students,” said Brandon.

The group has nearly 3,00 members, many who still need to be adopted. If you would like to adopt a teacher, or would like more information click here.

LATEST STORIES: