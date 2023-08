WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society brought in Jordy for Thursday’s Pet Project. He is a Chinese Shar-Pei mix that does well with dogs and kids but not cats. Jordy is 5 years old and was brought in as a stray.

To adopt him or see other pets click here.

During Thursday’s segment, KHS’s Jordan Bani-Younes stressed the importance of keeping pets microchipped to get them back into their homes if they become stray.