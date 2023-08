WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Juliet made her television appearance on KSN News at Noon on Thursday. She is mellow, housetrained, cuddly, friendly, and independent.

To adopt her or see other pets click here.

Also, during the segment, Jordan Bani-Younes said the quarantine for cats is over, and the organization is restarting adoptions. Bani-Younes said intakes of cats will stay closed until the shelter can be cleared to better ensure the health and safety of all cats.