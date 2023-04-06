WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is kitten season at the Kansas Humane Society.

On Thursday, Jordan Bani-Younes, KHS, brought in 10-month-old Kit Jagger. Kit Jagger loves sitting on laps and being held like a baby. He also loves meeting new people.

Jordan talked about the Puppy and Kitten Shower happening Saturday from 1-4 p.m. KHS is asking people to shop their Amazon Wishlist to collect supplies for foster puppies and kittens and then go to the location on 3313 N. Hillside for a cute shower and party. There, people can learn about the foster program.

To see animals up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society, click here.