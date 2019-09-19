Adopters needed: Finney County Humane Society flooded with cats and dogs

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – There is a non stop flow of animals coming in and the shelter is full in Finney County. Officials said that’s normal this time of year.

“September, October, It’s just a constant in and out,” said Finney County Humane Society marketing manager, Nikki Spanier.

“We see a lot of unwanted pets come through the shelter,” said Finney County Humane Society shelter manager, Monic Koehn.

Many of the unwanted pets were left behind when their owners moved out of town. That increases the number of strays and ultimately leads to a rise in puppies and kittens.

“Because of the cycle of the animals cats will have four litters a year, three are within that time frame, and dogs have two litters a year,” said Spanier.

When the shelter is full, they are at a stand still.

Although they bring weekly vans full of animals to other shelters, sometimes there still isn’t enough space, which has this shelter begging people to take responsibility.

“It is beneficial to spay and neuter your pets to prevent unwanted litters of puppies,” said Koehn.

The shelter will have Barktoberfest on October 12, with the hope of finding these animals forever homes.

The shelter said anyone out of the county or state are still able to adopt their animals.

