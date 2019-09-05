ADT call center in Wichita racking up overtime in the wake of Dorian

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hurricane Dorian is causing some people to work overtime, even in the Midwest.

Security company ADT has a call center in Wichita were agents have been asked to work an additional 1,700 hours total this week to make up for increased call volume.

ADT has a call center in Jacksonville, Florida, right in the path of Hurrican Dorian. Wichita is picking up their workload.

“We also are protecting those customers who have had to evacuate or they’ve left their homes to take shelter,” said Shari Wilson, Director of Customer Service and Monitoring for ADT. “We want to make sure that their homes and the things they care about are protected even though they’re not home.”

