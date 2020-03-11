‘Adulting 101’ classes prepare Holcomb students with real-world skills

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) – Adulting 101 at Holcomb High School is teaching students the in’s and out’s of the many things that come with adulting, like changing tires and finding the right insurance.

Once a month, students grow their skills to different concepts and tasks to help them in the future as adults. The purpose behind such a program is driven by the Kansas State Board of Education individual student initiative.

Wednesday, students are learning about auto maintenance, like changing tires, checking for auto fluids, what to look for when purchasing a new vehicle, drivers safety and more.

Other subjects are home maintenance and lawn care, insurance and coverage, healthy lifestyles, employability skills, personal finance, emotional and self-awareness.

Their goal is to bring community members in so students can learn from someone other than their teachers, giving them the opportunity to build relationships and be prepared to be out in the world as an adult.

Tune in at 5 p.m. to hear more about what the students did and how it will help them in the future.

We’re at adulting 101 in Holcomb pic.twitter.com/e3bdf4uYzf — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) March 11, 2020

