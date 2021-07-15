Advanced Child Tax Credit payments: Making their way to millions of families, what you need to know

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you have kids? You might want to check your bank account. On Thursday, Advanced Child Tax Credit payments started making their way to about 39-million families.

Monthly payments of up to $300 for each child under 6 years and up to $250 for each child ages 6 to 18 years old. The payments will continue through December with the $15 billion funded through the American Rescue Plan, which passed earlier this year.

“I think practically every family that has children will have a use for those dollars and it will make people’s lives easier,” said Teresa Rupp, Child Start Executive Director.

Rupp works with hundreds of families. She said the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments will be a huge difference, especially for low-income families.

“If you are just barely feeding your family that would mean that you don’t run out of food at the end of the month,” she said.

President Biden said the payments will result in the largest one-year reduction in child poverty in American history. It is expected to lift millions of kids out of poverty.

“Not only does it make a difference to the physical health and well-being of the family. It can make an enormous impact on the mental health of the family,” Rupp said.

Mayor Brandon Whipple believes the extra funds will help parents get back to work.

“We know in the pandemic, over two million women in our country had to secede from the workforce because of childcare,” he said.

Mayor Whipple said one of the top issues he has heard from families is concerns over the cost of child care.

“Particularly in COVID where folks might have smaller groups of kids gathering for childcare, which means it’s more limited,” Mayor Whipple said. “So, having money coming in for the tax credit is going to just help out a lot.”

“If you are paying for childcare you are most certainly paying more than $300 a month for it and $300 would pay for a lot of child care,” Rupp added.

If you are a parent and wondering if you qualify or want to inquire about the status of your payment, click here.