Advisory board to hold public meeting to develop recommendations for police, local leaders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Racial Profiling Advisory Board of Wichita will have a meeting open to the public to discuss recommendations for law enforcement and local leaders in order to spark change in the community.

Equality, accountability, and transparency are what the board is aiming for within law enforcement and elected officials.

In the last few weeks, many Wichitans participate in rallies and protests for justice in the last few weeks after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The group is asking for the public’s help, stories, and suggestions as they continue working to demand change in the Air Capital.

“Those are a lot of the issues that drive the frustration we’re seeing in our communities and throughout the country,” said Juanita Ridge, board member.

The community-wide meeting will be on Thursday (June 18) at 6:30 in the Urban Prep Academy Gym. That is where the public will help develop specific recommendations that will be presented to the Wichita Police chief, mayor, city council, and Sedgwick County commissioners.

“Everybody is going to bring something important to the table that someone else may not have even thought of,” said Ridge.

A list of reforms will be given to every person at the meeting, and they will be asked to rank the policies based on their opinion of whether or not a related policy is needed in Wichita.

The list is based on ideas from organizations like the NAACP and ACLU.

“If we can come in and speak with one voice and be like, ‘look, these are changes that need to get done now,’ said Walt Chappell, vice-chair of the board. “We have a chance of getting something done.”

KSN News found that from 2013-2019, there were 73 racial profiling complaints filed against Wichita police according to public records from the Kansas Attorney General.

Some of those complaints are unfounded or exonerated, some closed, and some still pending.

“Most people are afraid to complain because they’re afraid of the retaliation that they may encounter from filing a complaint,” said Ridge. “There needs to be a citizens opportunity to help review those complaints and it not just be inner police agencies doing that.”

Chappell said after nearly two decades of developing a close relationship with police and local leaders, it’s time for action.

“We can’t just march and then have a bunch of frustrated people saying now what?” asked Chappell. “We’re here to find solutions.”

The meeting is open to everyone and masks are recommended. Social distancing seating will be available.

For more information about the Racial Profiling Advisory Board of Wichita, click here.

To see full lists of annual reports of racial profiling complaints against all the law enforcement agencies in Kansas, click here.

