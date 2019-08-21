Advocacy group calling for more details from Salina Diocese in priest sex abuse cases

MANHATTAN, Kansas (KSNW) – An advocacy group is calling on the Salina Catholic Diocese to be more transparent in allegations of priest sexual abuse.

Standing in front of a Manhattan church where two accused priests once served, David Clohessy and Larry Davis are demanding action.

“We want to bring the people that are suffering, an avenue for peace and justice,” said Davis.

Davis and Clohessy are members of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, Clohessy serving as the Missouri Director. They said they chose the Seven Dolors parish in Manhattan, because two of the priests that served at this parish, were listed as priests with substantiated allegations of abuse against minors.

The Salina Diocese released a list of 14 names of priests in March of 2019 along with the parishes they served in and the estimated time of abuse. Among the names, Father William Merchant, who died in 1975, and Father John Moeder, who died in 2012. Both served at Seven Dolors, although the Diocese does not list when they served there, or where the men were serving when the alleged abuse happened. That’s one of the things that both Davis and Clohessy are asking to be released.

“The Bishop didn’t disclose their whereabouts, didn’t share their photographs and didn’t go into the full details of their work history, we think that’s the absolute bare minimum he should do to both protect kids and heal victims and help the church turn a page,” said Clohessy.

Both men also believe there are more names that should be released. They point to priests that are listed as having substantiated allegations of abuse in another order, the Capuchin Province, but also worked, at one time, in the Salina Diocese. Their names are not listed on Salina’s list.

“Put them all prominently and permanently and clearly on your website. If they were in this diocese and molested kids, it doesn’t matter if they were Benedictine or a Jesuit or a Marianist or who sent them here or who signed the paychecks,” said Clohessy.

The diocese declined to comment on camera but did respond to those specific allegations, saying the two priests that served with the Capuchin Province were named by that order at the same time the Salina list was released in March of this year.

The diocese also said that is continuing to cooperate fully with the KBI on its ongoing investigations and encourages any allegation of abuse to be reported.

“The diocese provided the files of all allegations of clergy abuse,” to the KBI, according to the statement. “The Lay Review Board of the Salina Diocese continues to evaluate allegations, and cooperate with the KBI as new allegations are made. When an allegation is proven to be substantiated, the diocese will add the name of the clergy member to its list, which can be found at: SalinaDiocese.org. ”

Both men encourage anyone who has experienced abuse to speak out about it and ask a trusted individual for help.

“If you’re hurting, please, please speak up, silence is deadly,” said Clohessy.

Davis has been encouraged by the KBI’s response to clergy allegations and urges any victim to make a report.

“They’re dead serious about it, and we’ve found them to be very responsive. If you have no place else to go, go to the KS Bureau of Investigation,” said Davis.

The KBI has requested that anyone who has experienced abuse by a member of the clergy, should report it, even if the abuse happened years ago, or has previously been reported. Call the Kansas Protection Report Center (1-800-922-5330), the KBI Crime Hotline (1-800-KSCRIME) or email ClergyAbuse@kbi.ks.gov. You can also go to the KBI website to report abuse.

Aug. 20, 2019 Statement from Salina Diocese:

Salina, Kan. — Today, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) organized protests across the state of Kansas, including one in Manhattan. A statement dated Aug. 20 on the group’s website claims the Salina Diocese failed to include the names of three priests when the report of substantiated cases of clergy abuse of minors was released by the diocese in March.

SNAP alleges the Salina Diocese omitted the following names: diocesan priest Father Donald McCarthy, who died in 2017, and two priests from the Capuchin Province of St. Conrad, based in Denver: Capuchin Father Ronald Gilardi and Father Thaddeus Posey.

The Capuchin Province released a list of substantiated allegations at the same time the Salina Diocese released its list. Both Father Gilardi and Father Posey were mentioned in the Capuchin list when it was released in March.

The Salina Diocese has been cooperating with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI). The diocese fully cooperated with law enforcement when Father McCarthy was tried in court of law in Texas in 2007. The court did not find Father McCarthy guilty of the accusation. The Salina Diocesan Lay Review Board also reviewed the allegation from Texas. The Lay Review Board found the allegations to be not substantiated. Because the Lay Review Board was not able to substantiate the allegation, Father McCarthy’s name was not included on the list of credibly accused clergy.

The diocese provided the files of all allegations of clergy abuse, including the allegation against Father McCarthy to the KBI. If the KBI finds the allegation credible, they will turn it over to the prosecuting attorney in Texas, where the allegations were made.

The Lay Review Board of the Salina Diocese continues to evaluate allegations, and cooperate with the KBI as new allegations are made. When an allegation is proven to be substantiated, the diocese will add the name of the clergy member to its list, which can be found at: https://salinadiocese.org/home/clergy-abuse.

Any allegation of the abuse of a minor, may be reported to the Kansas Protection Report Center (1-800-922-5330), the KBI Crime Hotline (1-800-KSCRIME) or ClergyAbuse@kbi.ks.gov.