WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group that speaks out against sexual abuse in the clergy is disappointed that charges cannot be filed in the case of a Wichita priest. District Attorney Marc Bennett announced last week that the statute of limitations does not allow him to bring charges against the Rev. Michael Schemm.

The Rev. Michael Schemm (Courtesy Catholic Diocese of Wichita)

In November, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita placed Schemm, the pastor at Church of the Resurrection, on administrative leave following allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. The allegations were reported to have occurred when Schemm was serving at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Wichita between 1993 and 1996.

According to the diocese, the Diocesan Review Board did an initial review of the case and recommended Schemm be put on leave pending a full investigation.

The diocese forwarded the case to the District Attorney’s (DA) office, which sent it to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit to investigate. When Bennett announced his decision, he would not comment on whether the case had merit worthy of charges. However, he said the allegations did not involve physical contact with a child. The DA said the alleged victim is now 40 and that Kansas law does not allow charges to be filed after a victim turned 28.

On Monday, Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) released a statement saying it is “dismayed at this outcome.”

“The lack of charges against Fr. Michael Schemm is yet another indictment of the archaic laws that protect predators at the expense of children,” SNAP’s statement said. “Once again, the statute of limitations has allowed allegations of abuse to go uninvestigated, potentially putting other children in Kansas at risk.”

SNAP said laws like this make survivors less willing to come forward to report abuse. The organization said that if survivors know there is no recourse under the law, then there is almost no benefit to going through the pain of making a report in the first place.

The statement includes a call to action for Kansans and Kansas lawmakers to change “archaic laws” immediately.

“We hope that this news will encourage Kansans to contact their state Representatives and Senators to change the laws in their state to better protect children as opposed to those who would harm them,” SNAP said.

At last check, Schemm remained on administrative leave. After the DA released his decision, Matthew Vainer, spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, said the diocese is still wrapping up its own investigation into the case. He said it should be completed in the near future.

Vainer repeated that statement Tuesday.

Schemm’s assignments in the Wichita Diocese:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Wichita – Assistant Pastor: 6/21/93 – 7/10/96

St. Patrick, Parsons – Pastor: 7/11/96 – 6/27/01

Christ the King, Wichita – Pastor: 6/28/01 – 7/1/07

St. James, Augusta – Pastor: 7/02/07 – 6/18/18

Church of the Resurrection, Wichita – Pastor: 6/19/18 – Present

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has asked that anyone who has been the victim of sexual misconduct by members of the clergy report it to the KBI by calling 1-800-KS-CRIME (1-800-572-7463) or emailing clergyabuse@kbi.ks.gov.

People can report abuse to the Wichita Diocese victim’s assistance coordinator by calling 316-440-1757.