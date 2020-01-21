Live Now
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial
Closings and Delays
Great Bend American Legion Bingo

Aerospace company to hold career fair in Wichita Thursday, Friday

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – GKN Aerospace will host a two-day career fair in Wichita this week.

The company is seeking an unknown number of employees for its site in Wellington. Some of the roles available include:

  • Cleared Engineers
  • Stress Engineers
  • Design Engineers
  • Manufacturing Engineers
  • Other various roles

The career fair will be held at the Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 S. George Washington Blvd., Thursday and Friday, Jan. 23 and 24. The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Interested applicants should have a résumé and be prepared to be interviewed.

Recruiters may also discuss jobs at some of GKN Aerospace’s 22 other sites around the United States.

If you have any questions ahead of time, you can contact Brynne Komonchak, Senior Recruiter for GKN Aerospace, (214) 288-5463 or email brynne.komonchak@usa.gknaerospace.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories