Aerospace company to hold career fair in Wichita Thursday, Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – GKN Aerospace will host a two-day career fair in Wichita this week.

The company is seeking an unknown number of employees for its site in Wellington. Some of the roles available include:

Cleared Engineers

Stress Engineers

Design Engineers

Manufacturing Engineers

Other various roles

The career fair will be held at the Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 S. George Washington Blvd., Thursday and Friday, Jan. 23 and 24. The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Interested applicants should have a résumé and be prepared to be interviewed.

Recruiters may also discuss jobs at some of GKN Aerospace’s 22 other sites around the United States.

If you have any questions ahead of time, you can contact Brynne Komonchak, Senior Recruiter for GKN Aerospace, (214) 288-5463 or email brynne.komonchak@usa.gknaerospace.com.

