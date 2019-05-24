Affidavit alleges former WPD detective sexually harassed co-worker Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former WPD Detective, Rick Craig, appears in court to enter a not-guilty plea to a battery charge. The alleged incident happened when he was employed by the Wichita Police Department. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The probable cause affidavit for the now former WPD detective charged with battery against a co-worker reveals he is accused of sexual harassment.

Rick Craig, who was a detective for the Wichita Police Department at the time of the alleged incident, appeared in court on the misdemeanor charge of battery, along with his attorney Friday, where his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The WPD says Craig has not been employed by the WPD since April 12, 2019.

The probable cause affidavit lays out the evidence that led the Sedgwick County District Attorney to charge Craig with battery. It says that the victim worked with Craig in the WPD Training Bureau. The alleged victim is a civilian employee.

The affidavit says on March 5, 2019, the woman gave a written report detailing "what she believes to be an increasing amount o sexual harassment directed towards her from Craig."

It goes on to describe an incident in June, 2018, when she says she was sitting in her office at her desk when Craig entered. She said "Craig walked around her desk to her left side. Without saying anything Craig covered [her] mouth and part of her nose with his left hand, while using his right hand to tilt her chair backward."

The document goes on to allege that Craig tilted her chair all the way back and he "proceeded to kiss the back of his hand that was covering her mouth for several seconds. She indicated her feet and legs were pinned underneath her desk and her hands were on the arms of her chair so she had no leverage to get him off her."

The document said "Craig stopped, and left her office without saying anything. The woman said she has asthma and "ended up having to use her inhaler after his incident because she had felt like she couldn't breathe."

The woman said she felt "humiliated and ashamed and embarrassed by what had been done to her" and she told a friend about it. The friend encouraged her to report it. The woman said she "finally decided to tell about what had been going on because there was a new captain in the facility she felt would do something to help her." The woman "adamantly denied any romantic relationship of any type at any point between herself and Craig and didn't want any of the contact that occurred," according to the affidavit.

KSN reached out to the Wichita Police department for a comment on the affidavit and the department's sexual harassment policies. We were directed to the statement the WPD made on April 3, 2019 (below).

Statement from WPD on April 3, 2019:

Wichita Police Department (WPD) Detective Rick Craig has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Craig was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an internal review.

The charges stem from a previous incident between himself and a coworker while on duty. No physical injuries occurred.

The WPD will review the incident to determine if department policies were violated after the completion of the criminal proceedings.

The WPD requested that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigate the incident based on a mutual investigation agreement to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

WPD officials received confirmation of the charges Wednesday.

The WPD cannot provide further comment at this time.

