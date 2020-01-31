Affidavit details investigation into death of Wichita baby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Court documents lay out how Wichita police investigated a child’s death in mid-January.

Brietan Rader, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 9-month-old girl, Maela Flores.

Police say Flores suffered critical injuries the night of Jan. 10 at an apartment in the 3600 block of West 13th Street. She died Jan. 15.

Two other children, ages 6 and 2, were in the apartment and were placed in protective custody.

A heavily redacted court document says that Flores’ mother had just left work the night of Jan. 10, when she got a frantic call from Rader telling her that Flores was stiff and not breathing.

The affidavit says the mother, who was driving, managed to get the attention of a sheriff’s office employee who was headed home. That employee, Lt. Benjamin Blick, pulled over and the mother told him what was happening.

Blick notified dispatchers who sent emergency units to the apartment on West 13th Street.

The affidavit says that when units arrived, Brietan said he did not want officers in the home due to him using marijuana in the past. A firefighter said that Brietan met them by 13th Street as they arrived.

The firefighter said that Brietan said one of the children came to him and told him the baby had blood around its mouth. The firefighter said that Brietan said the incident does not look good due to him being the new boyfriend and due to the baby having bruises.

A detective at the scene noticed bruising and an abrasion on one of the older children. One of the children told the detective that Brietan spanks with a belt.

A police officer said that while at the hospital with Flores, he noticed she had an injury to her left cheek, left chin and left clavicle area. Medical staff said the baby was suffering from a brain bleed.

Detectives interviewed the mother. According to the affidavit, the mother said she did not know how the children received any of their injuries. She said that only she and Brietan had cared for the children for the past week.

Detectives also interviewed Brietan. They say he admitted to using spankings as a form of discipline. They say he told them that in the past he had used a belt hard enough to leave a welt and used his hand hard enough that it made his hand hurt.

He denied causing any current injuries to the children or knowing how they were caused.

The detectives say that Brietan told them he previously confronted the mother about injuries the baby had sustained while in her care.

During the interview about what happened that night, Brietan told police that one of the children woke him up and he noticed the baby had blood in her mouth and appeared to be having a seizure. Brietan said he tried to render aid to the child while calling the mother to ask her what to do.

According to the affidavit, Brietan told police he administered “heart palpitations” while throwing weed and bongs in the living area into the bedroom.

He also told police he put the baby’s foot in the water of a fish tank hoping it would bring about a reaction.

Police say he admitted he didn’t want officers in the apartment due to a hemp grow operation and marijuana.

Police also interviewed Dr. Katherine Melhorn, a pediatric doctor. She said the baby was suffering from significant swelling of the brain, was not breathing on her own, and had acute and healing rib fractures.

Melhorn said the injuries were consistent with a baby being shaken and that they were not caused by CPR or other life-saving measures.

The doctor also said the baby would have started showing symptoms within an hour of the injuries being inflicted.

One of the surviving children was interviewed about what happened.

“I covered my ears and looked at the fish tank the whole time,” the child said. The rest of the conversation is heavily redacted.

The affidavit also details why Brietan faces charges of cultivating a controlled substance and other related charges.

A detective said he noticed the smell of marijuana in the apartment and dirt in a sled with lights above the dirt.

Police got a warrant and searched the apartment on Jan. 11. They say they found fans, lights and monitors commonly used to grow marijuana.

They say they found marijuana plants, bags with what appeared to be marijuana, and, in a diaper bag, an assortment of marijuana pipes and bongs.

Brietan remains in the Sedgwick County jail with bond set at $500,000 bond.

