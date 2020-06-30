Affidavit: Driver in deadly crash that killed Don Hall was at 3 times the legal limit for alcohol

Police, fire and EMS respond to a deadly crash at Kellogg and Rock Road, April 29, 2020. Radio personality Don Hall died in the crash. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A probable cause affidavit is providing new details about the car crash that killed Don Hall, a popular Wichita radio personality.

Ray Watkins is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the April 29, 2020 crash at Kellogg and Rock Road.

Don Hall (Photo Courtesy: KNSS radio)

According to the probable cause affidavit, police got a search warrant after the crash for three vials of blood from Watkins.

The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. The document says a medical professional drew Watkins’ blood at 6:38 a.m., 7:23 a.m., and 7:57 a.m.

The blood was submitted to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center for testing. The probable cause affidavit says the results show Watkins’ blood-alcohol level was .243, which is three times the legal limit of .08.

The affidavit says Watkins was driving south on Rock Road as Hall was driving east on Kellogg. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

Ray Watkins (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

When officers arrived, they say Watkins was still seated in his vehicle. The document says one of the officers noticed an empty alcohol bottle at Watkins’ feet and an empty beer bottle on the passenger-side floorboard.

After EMS treated Watkins, police placed him in the back of a patrol car. The affidavit says the police officer noticed a moderate odor of alcohol coming from Watkins. It says Watkins refused to take a series of field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a blood test.

Police say that while Watkins was in the backseat, he asked what was going on? The officer says he asked Watkins what he thought was going on.

“I think I ran a red light,” is how the officer says Watkins responded.

The affidavit says that during a post-Miranda interview, Watkins acknowledged that he had been driving a vehicle and had been involved in an accident. It says he admitted to drinking beer prior to driving.

An investigator asked Watkins how much he had to drink.

“Probably too much,” is how police say Watkins responded.

The next court hearing in the case is set for July 17 at 9 a.m.

LATEST STORIES: