Afghan refugees could soon arrive in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The International Rescue Committee in Kansas said that once Afghanistan refugees complete processing at a U.S. government facility in Virginia, some will come to Wichita.

in a statement, the executive director said, “the IRC in Wichita does expect to receive Afghani SIV (Special Immigrant Visa) applicants and will provide case management services.”

The statement goes onto say that Afghans “will receive services and support that will help them settle in Wichita and become contributing members of our community.”

Right now, it is unclear just how many refugees will make their way to the area.

KSN News reached out to the city of Wichita. A spokesperson tells KSN that staff has not received any guidance from the governor’s office. However, the city does intend to follow any future protocols if instructed to do so.