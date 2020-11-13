After 98 day battle with COVID-19, Wichita man makes grand exit from ICU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After nearly 100 days in the Intensive Care Unit at Wesley Medical Center a COVID-19 patient is finally home.

Antonio Santiago entered Wesley back in August. He says there were moments in the hospital where he wasn’t so hopeful, “I thought I was going to die.”

98 days later, nurses and hospital staff lined up to send Santiago off.

Filling the halls with applause, as Santiago made his grand exit back home.

While being escorted out of the hospital he had a smile so big, not even a mask could hide it.

“I’m so happy to be back in my home again. God allowed me to be back here with my family and friends,” he said.

Hanna Reeder is one of the nurses who helped Santiago during his battler inside the ICU at Wesley.

“It means everything to us to be able to see patients go home and especially after a long fight. It’s been pretty tough here. We’ve had some some hard losses that we’ve had to deal with. So the wins are just that much better for us,” Reeder, Clinical Nurse Coordinator for Wesley Medical Center’s Medical ICU said.

Although a tough job, Reeder says moments like Santiago’s homecoming keep their team going.

“To see them go home after being here for so long that’s what helps us continue doing what we’re doing and keeps us here,” she said.

Santiago is still on his road to recovery. He says there are still some lingering issues but he is thankful to continue his road to recovery at home surrounded by loved ones.

