After deadly domestic violence incident in Riverside, Sedgwick Co. DA shares benefits of protective orders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wednesday, Wichita Police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 900 block of North Faulkner. A Wichita police officer fatally shot a man suspected of killing his mother-in-law and shooting his wife.

WPD said the suspect 37-year-old Jason Williams and his wife had recently separated and had some recent domestic violence situations.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said while Protection from Abuse Orders are not fool proof, they are worthwhile.

“There’s several 100, if not several 1000 of these things issued each year and for the most part people comply with them,” he said.

D.A. Bennett says having a Protection from Abuse Order on file makes it easier for law enforcement to step in.

“If the person does show up at your work, at your home, you know, where you are and then you call law enforcement. Law enforcement shows up now they have an order that’s in the system they can look at and that’s it we’re done. It takes the discretion and the guesswork out of it for law enforcement,” Bennett said.

D.A. Bennett says the P.F.A. makes it easier for law enforcement to bring out the cuffs and the court to press charges, up to a federal charge.

“Getting (a P.F.A.) means you’re not suppose to have a firearm and if you’re caught with one and you have a P.F.A. you can be charged federally, charged under state law,” he said.

Bennett reminding people a P.F.A. is not a final solution. He encourages victims to seek out help.

Harbor House has not only an open crisis shelter for anyone experiencing domestic violence. They also have a hot line ready to answer your call.

“There is someone on the other end that can help safety plan with you. Prepare you for what the next steps are to get you to safety,” said Leanne Miller, Senior Director of Development for Harbor House at Catholic Charities.

“We have a responsibility as community citizens to take an active role and really put forth the services that we have available and to educate and bring awareness,” she said.

If you know of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, resources are available. Please reach out.

Sedgwick County, 911;

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;

Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233;

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002;

StepStone, 265-1611; or

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

