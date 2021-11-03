After previous escape from jail, man pleads guilty in double homicide

COLUMBUS, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who had previously escaped from the Cherokee County Jail in May of 2021 has pleaded guilty to killing two people.

Image courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Thirty-year-old Mark Hopkins II of Columbus, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the deaths of Blaze Shank and Kylan Shook in Cherokee County in June of 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The case was investigated by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Senior Judge Robert Fleming accepted Hopkins’ plea, and sentencing is set for Dec. 27.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Attorney General Shannon Rush of Schmidt’s office.