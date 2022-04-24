WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm causing a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf size hail, showing their car and house windows broken and reporting farm damage.

Binns says although she would like to say this is the first time, they’ve had to deal with a situation like this, these high winds and storms are always likely to cause a headache during this time of year. Now, the only thing Binns hopes is to be able and help residents in that area as soon as possible.

“Because like the people with broken windows they need to get their repairs immediately and unfortunately when something like this happens and there is so much damage every roof cannot be replaced within a week. So, we are here just to make sure our ensures our taken care of,” said Binns.

She hopes to have adjusters in that area code by Monday morning.

