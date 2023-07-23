WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The AfterShocks, a team of Wichita State University alumni, are heading to the quarterfinals after a 63-59 win against Team Arkansas, a team of University of Arkansas alumni, Sunday evening.

Team Arkansas took the lead in the first quarter with a score of 17-15 but lost it the next.

The AfterShocks took a six-point lead at the half.

It was a closer game in the third quarter, with the Aftershocks up by one, 46-45.

In the end, the AfterShocks won with a final score of 63-59 against Team Arkansas.

The AfterShocks will move on to the quarterfinals Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena and play HEARTFIRE, a team of The Basketball Tournament veterans. Buy tickets here, or watch the matchup at 8 p.m. CST on ESPN+.