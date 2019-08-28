Ag community mourns the loss of well-known businessman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas farming community is mourning the death of a well-known businessman, 50-year-old Matt Hagny.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Department says Hagny fell about 60 feet Saturday in an area called the Bell Buttress in Boulder Canyon about 9 miles west of downtown Boulder.

Hagny was a passionate agronomist, a successful business man, and much more to the people who knew him.

“You never had to question where he was coming from and what his intentions were and where his heart was.”

In the agricultural community, Hagny had a reputation of honesty.

“You do not expect that any more these days but that is the kind of guy he was,” says Ross Hack.

Hack remembers when he was starting out and Hagny offered him a business opportunity at no cost.

“He just shook hands, and said, ‘I will give you my customers.'”

“People highly respected that,” adds Lanie.

One of his closest coworkers at Exapta Solutions, Leah Lanie, is still coming to terms with happened to her dear friend.

“It is very shocking and nothing could prepare you for that kind of news,” she says.

But those who knew Hagny say his impact on the farming community and their lives will never forgotten.

“He was just a genuine guy,” says Hack.

Lanie says she spoke with the family and believes they will take over Exapta. It is something she says he would have wanted.

