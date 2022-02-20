NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Snow recently blanketed parts of Kansas, but it left some farmers dry.

“Little concern with what’s coming next year. Definitely need some moisture,” said Austin Hiebert, Newton farmer. “Last couple of snowfalls have kind of ended up where they don’t need to be.”

Winds drifted a lot of the snow off the fields and into the ditches.

Farmers say rain is desperately needed with topsoil and subsurface moisture far below what it takes for a good winter wheat crop.

“It’s not something I don’t personally worry about. It’s either going to happen, or it’s not,” said Austin. “So I have other, bigger things to worry about.”

Austin’s father, Mike, farms with his son a couple miles outside Newton.

“Rain. You just never know,” said Mike Hiebert. “We need rain. It’s been quite a long time since we’ve had any measurable rain, so we’re going to start getting into warmer weather, and we’re going to need moisture to take care of the wheat.”

With rising costs of fertilizer and equipment, Mike says the need for a good crop is stronger than ever.

Fertilizer, in many cases, costs three times what it did a year ago.

And keeping equipment running means you need to depend on a good crop.

“You just pay the price, I guess, and hopefully, you get the product and still be able to put out the crop for next year,” said Mike. “You can’t decide not to do it. You have to do it one way or the other.”

Mike and Austin run about 80 head of cattle, and they grow a lot of their brome and alfalfa hay for feed.

Diversification of income helps, but the need remains strong for a good crop of wheat, soybeans and milo.

“I’ve always heard my dad say you only have one opportunity to make a crop in a year,” said Austin. “So, I think we just kind of use that mentality and try to give it our best every year and don’t try to hold back.”

Rain, sleet, or snow the Hiebert’s say they will take it.

“We will see what the middle of the next week holds,” said Mike. “I love farming. Whatever we get, I will be happy.”