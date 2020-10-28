Kansas Attorney General: Lyons man charged with attempted capital murder

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Adam Hrabik, Image courtesy of Rice County Sheriff’s Office

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lyons man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with the October 16 incident that included the shooting of a police officer and a Lyons resident, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Schmidt filed attempted capital murder charges against Adam Hrabik, 40, of Lyons. The incident took place in Lyons after an officer responded to a call regarding a dispute and was shot and injured. Hrabik also was charged with aggravated assault of a Lyons resident in connection with the alleged shooting.

The case is being prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Rice County Attorney.

Click here to read a copy of the complaint.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories