AgEagle Aerial Systems relocating to Wichita, plans to employ 60 people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita announced on Thursday that an agricultural drone company, AgEagle Aerial Systems, will expand and relocate its manufacturing facilities to Wichita.

Currently, the company is based in Neodesha. The company is finalizing a location with close access to an airport and plans to employ 60 full-time employees.

The city says the Greater Wichita Partnership was pleased to work with the AgEagle team and the Kansas Department of Commerce with efforts supported by the City of Wichita- Government, Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research, Wichita State University and the National Center for Aviation Training (NCAT) at WSU Tech.

