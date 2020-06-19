AG’s office accepting scrap metal dealer registration applications for 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Scrap metal dealers now required by state law to register with the attorney general’s office for the first time since 2017 may now begin doing so, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Under the provisions of the 2015 scrap metal law, which were suspended by the Legislature from 2017 to 2019 but have been reinstated for 2020, every “scrap metal dealer” must obtain a registration certificate from the attorney general’s office in order to legally purchase scrap metal in Kansas. The law’s purpose is to reduce scrap metal theft in the state.

The application form for scrap metal dealers and related proposed regulations are now available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov/scrap-metal. Once scrap metal dealers begin registering with the office, the website will also include a public directory of dealers whose registration certificates have been issued.

Beginning July 1, scrap metal dealers are also required to report certain transactions to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation through an online database. The attorney general’s office and KBI are contacting dealers who have been registered in the past to assist them with re-registering and providing access to submit their transactions to the online database through a web portal. The secure, online database was developed in conjunction with the Information Network of Kansas. Information contained in the database will only be accessible by law enforcement officers conducting investigations of scrap metal theft.

Scrap metal dealers or consumers who have additional questions about the program may call the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310.

