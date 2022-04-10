WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new non-profit is helping women of color eliminate the alarmingly high rates of babies and mothers dying during childbirth. Sapphire Garcia is the founder of this new local non-profit, Wichita Birth Justice Society. She says that although other organizations have done something similar in the past, her focus is to help Black and brown women in the 67214-zip code.

The idea of the organization began after Garcia, unfortunately, experienced the loss of her child. That is when she decided to do something about it. Adding in Wichita, there are few affordable resources for minority women to get aid during or after their pregnancy. She says it can often be stressful or overwhelming.

“Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth here in Kansas. 67214, which is the zip code where we are sitting in right now was one of the highest in the nation,” Garcia said. “It is specifically for Black and brown folks to come in and receive care from people from their own culture.”

The new Wichita Birth Justice Society opened its doors to the public this week and hoped to meet the needs of several Wichita women. To benefit from this resource, Garcia asks people to make a reservation beforehand.

