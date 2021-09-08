Air conditioner, loose tire cause of unlikely turnpike mishaps involving 8 vehicles

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two unlikely mishaps tied up parts of the Kansas Turnpike briefly on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday a 2012 Chevy Silverado on the Kansas turnpike, driven by a 60-year-old Mulvane woman, hit an air conditioner that was left in the roadway.

The incident happened at mile marker 41 in Sedgewick County. No one was seriously hurt.

Seven vehicles were involved on the Kansas Turnpike in Wyandotte County when a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by a 52-year-old Missouri man lost a tire.

The incident happened a 5:07 p.m.

A commercial vehicle swerved to miss the tire and hit a 2020 Ford Escape driven by a 21-year-old Kansas City woman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a black SUV then rear-ended a 2010 Lincoln being driven by a 40-year-old Basehor man.

The tire then hit a car driven by a 31-year-old Kansas City man and a 42-year-old Kansas City driver in a 2004 Silverado.

There was one suspected minor injury. However, there were no serious injuries.