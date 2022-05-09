WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — This sudden hot weather is bogging down some air conditioner (AC) companies with an influx of customers and continuing supply chain issues, resulting in a slowdown during the busiest time of the year.

Due to supply chain issues with various air conditioner parts, some companies say the wait time for a family with a broken AC unit could be up to a couple of weeks.

Kenny Nutt, the owner of Tickles Heating and Air, says it is a tough reality for homeowners as we head into the summer months.

“If this weather keeps up, it sure could be a bad deal for people waiting on heating and air conditioning.”

Chris Walker says he was lucky Tickles Heating and Air had a replacement in stock, so he waited less than 24 hours.

“Typical Kansas, once the AC goes out and it’s a heat index of up around 100 degrees [fahrenheit] with a temperature of 95 [fahrenheit], it’s pretty uncomfortable in the house. Got a little spare AC unit, trying to keep it cool right now. I think it’s keeping it somewhere around 90 degrees [fahrenheit].”

But that quick turnaround is not an option for many, especially as more customers call AC companies.

“With the heat, it’s just crazy,” explained Nutt. “I actually had to turn a few people away today.”

Nutt says this strain on the supply chain has now been going on for a couple of years.

“There are a lot of problems with getting ductwork and condensers and evaporators and heaters,” Nutt added. “Especially trailer house furnaces are having a big shortage this year.”

Fortunately, there might be a light at the end of this tunnel. Nutt says his parts supplier told him they are expecting to resolve these supply chain issues by this time next year.