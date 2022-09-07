WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A special 90th birthday gift on Tuesday for an Air Force veteran

Gary Albrecht served as a crew chief on a B-29 Superfortress in the Philippines in 1954. He was able to take a trip back in time and ride on Wichita’s famed Doc.

The 24-year-old Air Force veteran from Hays sat in the Bombardier’s seat for the 30-minute flight.

“My daughters wanted to celebrate my 90th birthday, which is the 27th of this month. So, they set me up, and I’m perfectly happy,” Albrecht said.

“This was, I think, very special for him, and it’s kind of commemorative that it’s been 70 years,” Vicki Albrecht, Gary’s daughter, said.

Albrecht earned six air medals and the Bronze Star. He also supported the Apollo 11 mission.