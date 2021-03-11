AIR PATROL: Kansas Highway Patrol seeking upgrades to air fleet

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – They’re the eyes in the sky, but leaders with the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Fleet said aging equipment is limiting what they can do.

In addition to law enforcement duties, The KHP air fleet has been busy flying vaccines and other COVID-19 medical supplies. Leaders said they are doing it with outdated equipment and now state lawmakers are considering a $16 million proposal to upgrade the fleet.

The Kansas Highway Patrol air unit includes one helicopter and 4 planes. The helicopter is the newest at 9 years old the oldest plane has been flying for 43 years.

“As it gets older it fails on a more regular basis,” said Capt. Jason Vanderweide.

Capt. Jason Vanderweide said aging equipment means more malfunctions, and more time in the shop, and less time responding to calls.

“In 2020 we denied a record amount of calls we had to turn down 194 calls for service,” said Vanderweide.

Lt. C.J. Schreiber said their software is also outdated.

“There are times where we actually struggle with the equipment behind us to differentiate at night if we don’t have ideal conditions if that is a person or a cow for example,” said Lt. Schreiber.

“If we are looking for a missing kid or a violent suspect for the good of Kansas we need that equipment to work properly,” said Capt. Vanderweide.

A proposal that would provide $16 million for upgrades has passed out of committee and will be debated by the full house in the larger budget bill. That plan would replace the three oldest aircraft with two helicopters and one new plane.

Representative Stephen Owen said so far, the proposal has gotten support.

“The ultimate consensus was because of federal money coming into the state and those being utilized in various ways and effecting other budgets it’s freed up money in the overall budget to allow these upgrades to occur,” said Owen.

Part of that proposal would include improved infrared cameras to increase their ability to patrol at night. We’ll keep an eye on the funding plan as it is debated in Topeka.